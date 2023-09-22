Rep decries killing of 10 farmers in 10 days

The lawmaker representing Goza, Damboa and Chibok federal constituency in the National Assembly, Usman Ahmed Jaha has decried the killing of 10 farmers in 10…

The lawmaker representing Goza, Damboa and Chibok federal constituency in the National Assembly, Usman Ahmed Jaha has decried the killing of 10 farmers in 10 days in Goza Local Government Area of Borno State.

The lawmaker, who disclosed this on Thursday while flagging off the distribution farm inputs to farmers in his constituency, said farmers were being killed on a daily basis to scare them from harvest.

“Six were killed on September 9th, two slaughtered on September 16th, and two killed yesterday when I was busy condoling families of the victims before we left Goza town.

“Our farmers laboured for three to four months to clear the field and cultivate their farmland without such incidents, but suddenly, the killings started when farmers prepared to bring their farm produce home,” he said.

The lawmaker said he chose to flag off the input distribution to encourage farmers to defy all odds and continue with their farming activities.

Speaking earlier, the Deputy Governor Umar Usman Kadafur, appreciated the lawmaker for encouraging the farmers through input distribution, while urging the beneficiaries to put them into good use.

