Rep Bichi Bags FUDMA Honorary doctorate degree

The Federal University, Dutsin-Ma, on Saturday, awarded a honorary doctorate degree to Hon. Abubakar Kabir Abubakar, member representing Bichi Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives.

The Vice Chancellor, Prof. Armayau Hamisu said Bichi was awarded with the Doctor of Engineering (honoraris causa) by the institution in recognition of his contributions to the development of education in Nigeria.

Hamisu acknowledged that recently, Bichi offered fully funded sponsorship to 21 postgraduate students to study different engineering courses in Malaysia as well as offering sponsorships to more than 5000 Bichi indigenes studying at various universities and colleges of educations in Nigeria.

He added that the rep has brought several projects to the university, saying the projects have improved academic activities in the university.

He said, “My brother Hon. Abubakar Kabir Abubakar, Member House of Representatives, Bichi Federal Constituency and Chairman House Committee on appropriations has done so much through his oversight function by giving funds to the Federal University Dutsin-Ma to build three faculties, one library, one female hostel and one auditorium.

“This is the reason today after awarding him with a degree, we have named one large auditorium after his name, which he will commission after this exercise.”

Speaking immediately, after commissioning a 200-capacity auditorium named after him, he assured the university that he will continue to work with his colleagues at the national assembly to prioritize the improvement of academic institutions to make them globally competitive.

He appreciated the institution for finding him worthy of the award.

Abubakar Bichi said, “Universities in developed countries have utilized these means of funding to significant effect. Nigerian universities should begin to adopt these measures as well.

“I want to assure you that I will continue to do those things that made the Federal University Dutsinma recognize me for this honour and do them better even as I ask you to continue to support me in this regard.”