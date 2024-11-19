Rep Advocates Full Implementation of Child Rights Act

A member of the House of Representatives from Osun State, Bamidele Salam, has called for collaboration among critical stakeholders to ensure full implementation of the Child Rights Act.

Salam, who is founder of the Children of Africa Leadership and Values Development Initiative (CALDEV), spoke in Abuja on Tuesday at the flag off of the 2024 National Children Leadership Conference being organised by the his organisation.

Salam highlighted the need to move beyond legislative frameworks to tangible enforcement.

“The issue in Nigeria is not the absence of laws but their implementation,” Salam stated.

“The Child Rights Act, domesticated by 32 states, prohibits child hawking, begging, and truancy. Yet, enforcement remains minimal. How many parents have been prosecuted for failing to ensure their children are in school?”

Salam lamented the continued prevalence of out-of-school children despite interventions.

He cited a recent report by the National Commission for Out-of-School Children, which revealed that 23,000 children in Abuja had been enrolled in schools, yet many still roam the streets hawking and begging.

He emphasised CALDEV’s commitment to advocacy and intervention programmes, which include mentoring, scholarships, leadership training, and support for orphanages. The organization has partnered with the National Human Rights Commission, Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC), and others to improve access to education and welfare for children.

“Our African Children Leadership Series has distributed over 50,000 books to schools across Nigeria through UBEC. These efforts are equipping children with skills that go beyond academics—critical thinking, problem-solving, and collaboration,” Salam added.

Salam revealed plans to expand CALDEV’s reach by including delegates from Ghana, Gambia, and Sierra Leone in the 2025 edition of the National Children Leadership Conference. He noted that CALDEV, which began in 2015, aims to create a pan-African platform for youth empowerment.

“A society that ignores its children ignores its future,” Salam warned. “Our programmes focus on soft skills like leadership, values, and service, preparing children to become responsible adults who contribute meaningfully to society.”

Hon. Martins Etim, Chairman of the House Committee on Youth Development, lauded Salam’s vision, emphasising the critical role of early self-discovery in nurturing future leaders.

“This initiative targets children aged 13 to 17, helping them understand their strengths, values, and leadership potential. It’s about creating leaders who can transform their families, communities, and the nation,” Etim said.

As the conference continues to gain traction, both Salam and Etim expressed optimism that more corporate sponsors would support CALDEV’s initiatives, allowing thousands more children to benefit from its transformative programmes.