Renowned PR icon Dangogo dies at 76

Mallam Kabir Dangogo, an award-winning public relations practitioner and former Secretary-General of the African Public Relations Association (APRA), has died at the age of 76 in Kaduna.

His son, Sadiq Kabir Dangogo, confirmed his passing on Friday.

Weekend Trust gathered that his funeral prayer was held at Sultan Bello Mosque after the Jumu’at prayer.

SPONSOR AD

Mallam Dangogo was a Fellow of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) and had an extensive career in journalism, working with the New Nigerian Newspaper and the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA) before transitioning into public relations roles at Bank of the North Limited and Union Bank of Nigeria Plc.

A pioneer in the field, he was the founding president of the Association of Corporate Affairs Managers of Banks (ACAMB) and served as Secretary-General of the Federation of African Public Relations Associations (FAPRA) from 2002 to 2006, raising Nigeria’s profile in global PR circles.

In a tribute, PR expert and author, Yushau A. Shuaib described him as an institution in the profession.

“His contributions to the field were monumental, and his legacy will continue to inspire generations of PR practitioners,” Shuaib wrote