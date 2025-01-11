Renovation of Abuja stadium, others to gulp N31bn

In a bid to improve the fortunes of Nigerian football and sports at all levels, the federal government has earmarked over N31.4 billion for the renovation and upgrade of critical sports facilities across the country.

This initiative, under the National Sports Infrastructure Development Plan, is part of a broader strategy to rejuvenate the country’s sports sector, elevate athletic performance and restore Nigeria’s capacity to host international sporting events.

At the heart of this ambitious project lies the Moshood Abiola National Stadium in Abuja, alongside other iconic sports facilities, such as the National Stadium in Surulere in Lagos, Ahmadu Bello Stadium, Kaduna, Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium in Enugu and Yakubu Gowon Stadium in Port Harcourt. These historic sports arenas are slated for substantial upgrades that promise to restore their statuses as world-class facilities.

According to the leadership of the reinstated National Sports Commission (NSC), the initiative reflects government’s commitment to addressing longstanding issues that have plagued Nigerian sports infrastructure for decades, including aging facilities, insufficient maintenance and outdated systems.

Renovations will elevate these stadiums up to international standard, positioning Nigeria to host global competitions while fostering the growth of local talents.

As part of President Bola Tinubu’s N47.90 trillion “Budget of Restoration,” the NSC has allocated over N28 billion to upgrade stadiums nationwide. Specifically, N12.7 billion has been designated for the rehabilitation of the Moshood Abiola National Stadium’s main bowl (Phase I), while an additional N4 billion is earmarked for completing a high-performance centre for athletes at the same venue. A further N4.5 billion will fund the construction of a sports secretariat within the stadium.

The construction/completion of mini sports centres across the six geopolitical zones is expected to gulp N4.4 billion while N12 million was allocated for the provision of internet band with connectivity via optic fiber and LAN/WAN at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium, Abuja and other critical national sporting infrastructure for the commission.

The budget also includes N5.8 billion for general upgrade and maintenance of other sports infrastructure across the country. This is where some of the iconic facilities like the Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium, Enugu and Sani Abacha Stadium, Kano, which have been handed over to the respective state government, will benefit as they would also enjoy some intervention.

A credible source at the NSC confirmed that federal intervention would continue where necessary, highlighting the importance of preserving these national assets.

“Enugu and Kano have been handed over to the states for years, while Ahmadu Bello and Bauchi are in the process. However, this won’t stop the federal government from intervening to ensure that they are properly fixed,” he said.

Weekend Trust takes a look at some of the federal government-owned sports facilities that are waiting for the allocation of over N34 billion budgeted for the renovation and upgrade of such sports centres.

Moshood Abiola National Stadium, Abuja

Originally built to host the 8th All Africa Games, the Moshood Abiola National Stadium has long been a prominent feature of Nigerian sports. It serves as the home of the Super Eagles and has hosted key events, including FIFA World Cup qualifiers and CAF matches.

Years of wear and tear have necessitated several renovations over time. In preparation for the 2014 FIFA World Cup qualifiers, the stadium underwent upgrades to its pitch, seating and lighting systems. Further improvements followed during the 2018 African Nations Championship (CHAN), with enhancements to the pitch and VIP areas.

The current renovation phase focuses on sustainability and modernisation, with plans to install comfortable seating, advanced electronic systems, upgraded player facilities and a restored pitch that meets FIFA standard. These upgrades aim to cement the stadium’s status as a premier venue for international events despite challenges such as budget constraint.

It is imperative to state that this latest development comes after previous attempts to restore the stadium. In 2020, after years of neglect, a former Minister of Sports, Sunday Dare, launched the “Adopt-a-Pitch” initiative, calling on individuals and corporate organisations to help rehabilitate sporting infrastructure. Africa’s richest man, Aliko Dangote, responded by committing $1 million to restore the main bowl of the stadium.

The renovation, executed by local contractors, Aron Nigeria, included the installation of pure dynasty paspalum grass—a cutting-edge technology also used for the Qatar 2022 World Cup. The upgrade featured two digital scoreboards, 24 sprinklers, nursery beds and a two-year maintenance plan, all under a public-private partnership (PPP) agreement.

However, despite the facelift, the pitch deteriorated within a year of its handover to the federal government. Its poor condition forced the Super Eagles to relocate their matches to the Godswill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo, popularly known as the “Nest of Champions.”

National Stadium, Surulere, Lagos

Built for the second All Africa Games in 1973, the national stadium in Lagos is an iconic venue in Nigerian sports history. It has hosted the then Green Eagles matches and international competitions but has suffered significant neglect since the movement of the federal capital of Nigeria from Lagos to Abuja.

Initial renovations in the 1990s addressed seating and pitch conditions. Ahead of the 2003 All Africa Games, the stadium underwent extensive modernisation, including upgrades to the main bowl, media facilities and VIP sections. Further improvements in 2009 ahead of the FIFA U-17 World Cup focused on meeting FIFA standard.

It will be recalled that when Dangote adopted the MKO Abiola National Stadium, Abuja under the adopt-a-facility initiative, another business mogul and philanthropist, Adebutu Kessington, widely known as Baba Ijebu, pledged to renovate the main bowl, tartan track and scoreboard of the national stadium in Lagos.

Progress seemed promising when bulldozers arrived at the Lagos stadium on September 1, 2020, shortly after the COVID-19 lockdown. Illegal shops within the premises were demolished and occupants were evicted, signaling the start of long-awaited renovations. Unfortunately, after everything, the National Stadium in Surulere is still a shadow of its old self.

Ahmadu Bello Stadium, Kaduna

Built in 1965 and named after Alhaji Ahmadu Bello, the first premier of Northern Nigeria, this stadium has hosted landmark events, including the 1980 Africa Cup of Nations.

Renovations in the late 1990s focused on seating, pitch improvements and media areas. In the mid-2000s, lighting systems were enhanced for night matches and seating capacity was expanded. The latest phase of renovations, under the government’s infrastructure plan includes structural repairs, modern electronic systems and larger parking areas. These efforts aim to preserve the stadium as a vital venue for both national and international events.

The move to hand over the sports facility to the Kaduna State Government started during the time of Sunday Dare as minister of sports and is said to be ongoing, but the edifice will not be left out of the N31 billion largesse for facilities construction and upgrade.

Yakubu Gowon Stadium, Port-Harcourt

The Yakubu Gowon Stadium (formerly Liberation Stadium) is a multi-purpose stadium in the Elekahia suburb of Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital. The stadium, which has a 16,000 seating capacity, is currently used mostly for football matches. In 2015, it was renamed after a former military head of state, General Yakubu Gowon. Before now, the stadium has hosted a number of international matches and tournaments, including serving as one of the centres for the 1999 FIFA U-20 men’s championship. Since it has not undergone any major repairs in recent years, it is most likely going to benefit from the over N31 billion that has been budgeted to give existing sports facilities a new lease of life.

Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium, Enugu

Named after Nigeria’s first president, Dr Nnamdi Azikiwe, this historic stadium has hosted numerous football matches and cultural events. Although the facility is among the stadia that are now under the control of state governments where they are located, the ‘Cathedral’ as the Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium is called, is also poised to enjoy federal government’s intervention for the necessary turnaround.

Just like some of its contemporaries, the ‘Cathedral,’ which is the traditional home of Rangers International, has hosted so many international tournaments, including matches of the 1999 FIFA U-20 and FIFA U-17 World Cup in 2009. Only recently, the present government in Enugu State replaced the playing surface inside the ‘Cathedral.’

Sani Abacha and Tafawa Balewa stadiums

Kano’s Sani Abacha Stadium, built in 1998, and Bauchi’s Tafawa Balewa Stadium, constructed in the 1960s, have both undergone significant upgrades to modernise their facilities. Although the Sani Abacha Stadium has since been handed over to the Kano State Government, the ABT Stadium, Bauchi is wholly maintained by the federal government. Past renovations on the facilities have included updated turf, improved seating and enhanced floodlights, ensuring that they remain premier venues for sports and community events.

Without doubt, this wave of planned renovations marks a turning point for Nigeria’s sports infrastructure. By investing in these iconic stadiums, the government is preserving their legacy while adapting them to contemporary needs.