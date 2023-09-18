Reno Omokri: Peter Obi would have visited MoBhad’s family but election is not around the corner

Former presidential media aide, Reno Omokri, has claimed that Peter Obi, flagbearer of the Labour Party in the 2023 presidential election, would have visited the…

Former presidential media aide, Reno Omokri, has claimed that Peter Obi, flagbearer of the Labour Party in the 2023 presidential election, would have visited the family of fast-rising artiste Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba, well known as Mohbad, if there was an upcoming election.

Mohbad died last Tuesday after reportedly receiving injections for an ear infection and was buried in Ikorodu, Lagos on Wednesday.

Since the news of his demise was made public, celebrities, fans, and other Nigerians have continued to react to the shocking death.

Weighing in, Omokri said if the incident had happened before the presidential election, Obi would have paid Mohbad’s family a visit.

He stated this in a post via X, formally Twitter, on Monday night.

“Sadly, the truth is that if this were before the election, Peter Obi would have visited Mohbad’s family by now. He would have posted about it. He may even have shed some crocodile tears, and perhaps donated some money.

“But the election is over. And Mohbad is not from a certain part of Nigeria. He is not a member of the Labour Party or an Obidient. So, there is no need for Peter Obi to even pretend that he cares!,” he said.

Daily Trust reports that Omokri has been a critic of Obi on social media.

Before the general election, the campaign team of LP accused the former presidential aide of using the party’s candidate name to remain relevant on his social media.

The Obi campaign team, named Obi-Datti Movement, in a statement had described Omokri as a frustrated man.

