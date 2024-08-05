Renewed Hope housing construction begins in August – FHA

The Managing Director of the Federal Housing Authority, Oyetunde Ojo, has revealed that the Renewed Hope housing construction across the country will commence in August…

The Managing Director of the Federal Housing Authority, Oyetunde Ojo, has revealed that the Renewed Hope housing construction across the country will commence in August 2024 with a groundbreaking ceremony in Kaduna.

He made the revelation during a three-day retreat for FHA staff with the theme ‘Enhancing Federal Housing Authority for Improved Housing Solutions in the Era of Renewed Hope’.

Ojo stated that the first thing he noticed on resumption was the fact that the FHA bears ‘federal’ only in name because its operations were restricted mainly to only Abuja and Lagos.

Subsequently, he said “The FHA decided that our presence would be felt throughout the country. This is the nucleus of President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope agenda on housing, which is aimed at every state of the country irrespective of political, religious or ethnic inclination.

“Given the enormous role the authority would be playing in the coming months in the country towards the provision of livable and affordable housing to our people, which will commence this August, will be the groundbreaking ceremony in Kaduna.

Declaring the retreat open, the state governor, Senator Uba Sani, represented by the state deputy governor, Hadiza Balarabe, said that the housing deficit has become necessary for both federal and state governments to address immediately, adding that the “Kaduna State government is ready to assist the federal government to bridge the housing deficit in the country.”