Removing subsidy is best thing that happened to Nigeria – Senator

Senator Sani Musa, Chairman, Senate Committee on Finance, has said removal of fuel subsidy is the best thing that has happened to Nigeria.

Musa stated this during an interview on Channels TV’s Politics Today on Friday.

He said by removing subsidy, market forces would be allowed to determine the price of the commodity.

The senator said the NNPCL is correcting past mistakes.

“We want to be sure that what we are doing is not going to reflect negatively on Nigerians. What this government is doing, by virtue of the fact that we removed subsidy, removing subsidy is the best thing that has happened to this country.”

“Today how much are earning, if the money Nigeria is making today and the many FAAC is distributing to the states, the state governments utilize those monies adequately; utilize the money the way they are supposed to be utilized a lot of things will go well.”

“Before the coming of the PIA, there was a problem in terms of the operational activities of the NNPCL. Before then, you couldn’t determine the production yield in this country.

“But today with the kinds of stringent policies this government is bringing, we are trying to see that those lapses we have had years before now are corrected.

“I will tell you that under this administration, there are no six billion and if there was any, then there will be what the regimes of those days when the subsidy was.”