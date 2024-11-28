Remo Stars triumph in Southwest derby, Rangers outshine Lobi Stars

Table Toppers, Remo Stars Wednesday dominated Shooting Stars with a commanding 2-0 victory in Match day 14 of the 2024/25 Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) season at the Remo Stadium, Ikenne.

The home team found the visitors a tough nut to crack but finally broke the deadlock in the dying moments of the first half. Sikiru Alimi converted a penalty to give Remo Stars a crucial lead heading into halftime.

In the second half, Olamilekan Adedayo sealed the victory in the 67th minute, capitalizing on a rebounded save from Franck Mawuena’s header to slot in the second goal. The win condemns Shooting Stars to their sixth defeat of the season.

Defending champions Enugu Rangers put on a dominant display, breezing past struggling Lobi Stars with a commanding 3-0 victory. The result moved Rangers up to third place on the log, while Lobi Stars continued to flounder in the relegation zone, searching desperately for answers.

In Yenagoa, Bayelsa United thrilled their home fans with a 4-1 demolition of Niger Tornadoes. Emo James opened the scoring, followed by strikes from Wisdom Magbisa, Sadiq Auwal, and Rabiu Abdullahi. Tornadoes managed a consolation in the 81st minute through Williams Sunday, but the visitors were well and truly outclassed.

Over in Lagos, Ikorodu City climbed into the Top 5 with a confident 2-0 victory over El Kanemi Warriors. Goals from Shola Adelani and Ayomide Cole secured the win, sending a clear statement that the newcomers are serious contenders this season.

Abia Warriors found redemption after a tough weekend loss, securing a 2-0 triumph over*Katsina United. The Warriors showed resilience and quality as they outplayed their visitors to bag the much-needed three points.

In Lafia, Nasarawa United edged past Bendel Insurance with a 2-1 win, fueled by a standout performance from Super Eagles call-up Victor Collins. The defeat left Insurance with plenty to ponder as they missed an opportunity to climb the table.

Meanwhile, in Ilorin, Emmanuel Ogbole once again played the hero for Kwara United, whose solitary goal was enough to defeat Heartland. The loss extended Heartland’s winless streak to three games, putting coach Emmanuel Amuneke under mounting pressure.

In Uyo, Akwa United delivered late drama as Friday Apollos scored an injury-time winner to secure a narrow 1-0 victory over Plateau United. The win gave Akwa a lifeline in their fight to escape the drop, leaving them just one point shy of safety.

While fans eagerly awaited the clash between Kano Pillars and Enyimba, the match was postponed due to the latter’s involvement in the CAF Confederations Cup. As the league heats up, every game promises excitement, with stakes higher than ever.