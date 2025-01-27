Remo Stars secure NPFL top spot with victory at Akwa United

Table toppers, Remo Stars, continued from where they stopped in the first round as they opened the second stanza of the 2025 Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) with a come-back away victory at relegation troubled Akwa United.

In the week 20 match played yesterday at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium Uyo, Uche Sabastine gave the hosts the lead in the 6th minute but Arinze Samuel Anakwe found the equaliser for the visitors in the 74th minute.

Olamilekan Adebayo then grabbed the match winner for Remo Stars in the 85th minute to the Ikenne side to remain on top of the log with 39 points.

With the crucial away point, Remo Stars have opened a five point lead on their closest rivals Rivers United who suffered a slim 1-2 loss at Plateau United.

Emmanuel Ihezuo’s goal in the fourth minute of the second half added time denied Rivers United a share of the spoils in Jos after their marksman Ndifereke Effiong had canceled out Olawale Doyeni’s opening goal for Plateau United in the 21st minute.

In the other week 20 match, Heartland FC piled more misery on relegation fighters Lobi Stars as they pocketed the maximum points at the Dan Anyiam Stadium Owerri.

After a barren first half, John Bassey broke the deadlock in the 57th minutes to hand the ‘Naze Millionaires’ their first home victory of the second round.