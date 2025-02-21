Remo Stars beat Kwara United to open 10-point lead

Nigeria premier Football League (NPFL) leaders, Remo Stars opened 10-point lead after a well-deserved 2-0 victory over Kwara United in the week 25 match played yesterday in Ikenne.

After a barren first half, Samuel Anakwe broke the deadlock for the hosts with the opening goal in the 79th minute of play.

Hadi Haruna then doubled Remo Stars’ lead in the fourth minute of second half added time.

The victory over Kwara United has brought to 16 the number of matches won so far by Remo Stars in the current season.

Remo Starsare followed by 3SC who dropped points at home in their week 25 match with Lobi Stars which ended in a 2-2 draw on Sunday.

3SC now have 41 points from the previous 40 and are followed by Rivers United who are third on the table with 39 points.

In the other week 25 match, Katsina United recorded a 2-1 victory over former African champions, Enyimba of Aba at the Muhammadu Dikko Stadium Katsina.

The hero for the ‘Chanji boys’ was Bello Lukman who scored a brace in the 41st and 50th minute to put his side in a comfortable lead.

Enyimba’s consolation goal came in the second minute of second half added time when Ekene Awzie reduced the deficit from the penalty spot.

Katsina United’s win over their more illustrious opponents brings to nine the number of matches they have won so far out of 25 matches.