Remi Tinubu, Wike, service chiefs attend funeral of Lagbaja

The Funeral Service in honour of the late Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt.-Gen. Taoreed Lagbaja, who passed on at the age of 56 on November 5, has ended at the National Christian Centre, Abuja.

The remains of the late Army Chief arrived at the church at 11:17 am in a military motorcade and was ushered in by the military ‘pipe band’ and horsemen.

The First Lady, Sen. Oluremi Tinubu and other top Government functionaries including the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, were in attendance.

SPONSOR AD

Also in attendance were the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Gen. Christopher Musa, and other service Chiefs as well as officers and men of the Armed Forces of Nigeria.

In her remarks, the First Lady said that Nigeria would continue to celebrate Lagbaja for being an ‘exemplified man’.

“He had fought the good fight, he had finished his place. He kept the faith. Henceforth laid up for him a crown of righteousness, which the Lord, the righteous Judge, shall give him at that table.

“And I believe he has received his crown. My thoughts and prayers are with his wife, Mrs Maria, children, family, friends, colleagues and associates.

“May Almighty God comfort and grant him and all the comfort and grant of the family members. May his gentle soul rest in peace,” she said.

In his sermon titled “The Life of Victory”, Lt.-Col. TE Ogbonyomi, Director, Chaplaincy Services (Army), said the message sought to remind all that victory was also desirable by God for all men who served Him.

Ogbonyomi said the late army chief transformed the army into a highly motivated force towards the defence of the nation in a joint environment.

He said late Lagbaja initiated and implemented several initiatives towards ensuring victory for the fighting force of the Nigerian army.

According to him, Lagbaja lived his life to be remembered in line with the scriptures.

Prayers were offered for the repose of the late COAS, his family and the Nigerian army.

The body of the late COAS is expected to be laid to rest by 2.00 pm at the National Military Cemetery.

President Bola Tinubu and top Government functionaries are expected to attend the final interment and perform the laying of wreaths. (NAN)