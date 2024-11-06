Remi Tinubu visits Lagbaja’s widow

The First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, has paid a condolence visit to the family of the Late Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt General Taoreed Lagbaja.

Accompanied by the wife of the Vice President, Hajia Nana Shettima, and the wife of the National Security Adviser, Hajia Ribadu, the First Lady was warmly received by Mrs. Oghogho Musa, wife of the Chief of Defence Staff.

During the visit, Senator Tinubu offered her prayers and condolences to the grieving family.

While comforting the wife, Mrs Mariya Abiodun Lagbaja and the children, Senator Tinubu noted that “the Lord only can determine when a man dies.”

A statement by Busola Kukoyi, SSA Media to the First Lady, quoted her as urging them to be “comforted by the good life and legacies he left behind.”

She encouraged the children to remain steadfast and uphold the values their father stood for.