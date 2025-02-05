Remi Tinubu visits IBB, Abdulsalami for advice, performance assessment

Donates N100m to tanker accident victims

From Abubakar Akote, Minna

The wife of the president, Mrs Remi Tinubu, has visited a former military president, General Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida, and a former head of state, General Abdulsalami Abubakar.

Accompanied by the wife of the vice president, Hajiya Nana Shettima, Mrs Tinubu arrived in Minna at about 11 a.m.via the Bola Ahmed Tinubu International Airport.

She met separately with the two elder statesmen behind closed doors at their hilltop residences.

Speaking with journalists, Mrs Tinubu said it was her first visit to Minna and that she came to check on the two former leaders, seek their advice, and get their assessment of her husband’s administration.

“Today (Tuesday) is quite an unusual day, despite the fact that we planned this visit to Minna to see our fathers. All the while, we talk on the phone, but I know whatever we are doing in Abuja would not be complete without me coming to pay my respects to them because they are people who have known me from a very tender age. And for God to have given this blessing to my family, I owe it to them to come and greet them, find out how far we are faring, seek their advice, and check on them as well,” she said.

Mrs Tinubu also announced a donation of N100 million to the families of victims of the recent tanker explosion in Dikko, Gurara LGA, saying part of her visit was to sympathise with the state over the incident.

Also speaking, the former head of state General Abdulsalami Abubakar said they had always been in contact with the presidency and thanked the first lady for her efforts in empowering orphans, describing her as Nigeria’s number one ambassador.