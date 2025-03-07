Remi Tinubu: Nigeria on track, will get better

The first Lady of Nigeria senator Oluremi Tinubu, has hosted Iftar, breaking of fast at the State House Abuja.

The First Lady in her remarks noted that the nation is on the path of full recovery, assuring that in no distant future, Nigeria would be better.

She said the lecture topic, Role of Compassion and Mercy in Human Relations is a reminder to everyone to just go ahead and do good though it is sometimes difficult but it must be done in worship to Almighty Allah without seeking acknowledgment or validation from the beneficiaries.

Delivering the Iftar lecture, Head of Islamic Studies Department, University of Ilorin, Prof Azeezat Adebayo described compassion and mercy as the bedrock of human relations, with the month of Ramadan as a special time of training in the twin virtues.

She said during this Holy month, good deeds should not be limited to members of the Islamic faith alone as this is the only way the doers will have good reward.

Those present at the Iftar were former First Lady Dame Patience Jonathan, Wife of the Vice President, Wives of State Governors, Female Ministers, Wives of Minsters and wives of Service Chiefs.