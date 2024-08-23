Remi Tinubu donates N215m to 4,300 women in FCT, 3 states

Senator Oluremi Tinubu, the First Lady of Nigeria, has launched the disbursement of funds to empower women in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and three…

Senator Oluremi Tinubu, the First Lady of Nigeria, has launched the disbursement of funds to empower women in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and three states.

Our correspondents report that the funds were disbursed separately in Abuja, Gombe, Kebbi and Kaduna States with 1300 women in FCT getting N65 million while 1000 women in each of the three states got N50 million respectively.

The Renewed Hope Initiative (RHI) Empowerment Programme aims to support petty traders and is part of the N1.8 billion grant set aside for 37,000 women petty traders across the 36 states of the federation and FCT.

Mrs Tinubu, represented by Dr Adedayo Benjamins-Laniyi, Mandate Secretary, Women Affairs Secretariat, FCT Administration, said the grant is to assist women petty traders in overcoming some of their business challenges, expand their businesses, create more jobs and contribute more robustly to the nation’s economy.

In Gombe, the governor’s wife, Hajiya Asma’u Yahaya, represented Senator Tinubu, acknowledging the challenges faced by small-scale traders and reaffirmed the government’s commitment to supporting their businesses.

“Through the Renewed Hope Initiative Economic Empowerment Programme, we are providing 1,000 pre-selected women petty traders in Gombe State with grants of N50,000 each. This support is designed to enhance and expand their businesses,” she stated.

In Birnin Kebbi, the presentation of the cheques took place at the Government House, and among the recipients were members of the National Council for Women Societies (NCWS) and other notable women’s groups.

Hajiya Zainab Nasare Idris, wife of the Kebbi State governor and state coordinator of the Renewed Hope Initiative, underscored the importance of the initiative, especially given the current economic climate.

Represented at the event in Kaduna by wife of the Deputy Senate President, Hajia Laila Jibrin Barau on Thursday, the first lady said, Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs), especially the petty traders, who form the backbone of the local economy were facing challenges, hence the support.

In Kogi State, the First Lady flagged-off the Renewed Hope Initiative (RHI) Economic Empowerment programme for 1,000 women petty traders.

Flagging off the disbursement of the grants in Lokoja on Thursday, the First Lady revealed that a total of N1,850,000,000.00 would be disbursed to the selected 1,000 Kogi women and 36,000 other female petty traders in other states and the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

