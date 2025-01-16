Remembrance Day: Govs donate millions of naira to ex-servicemen’s families

Governors across the country marked the 2025 Armed Forces Remembrance Day celebrations on Wednesday with calls for collective efforts to address insecurity. While donating millions of naira to families of fallen heroes, they also called for prayers and support for the military and their families.

Gov Fintiri pays tribute

SPONSOR AD

By Amina Abdullahi, Yola

Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri of Adamawa State paid tribute to the nation’s fallen heroes, laying a wreath in their honour as part of the grand finale of the 2025 Armed Forces Remembrance Day celebrations.

The event, held at Mahmud Ribadu Square in Yola, was attended by dignitaries, including the Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Bathiya Wesley, and the State Chief Judge, Justice Hafsat Abdurrahman.

Fintiri commended the officers and men of the Armed Forces for their sacrifices in protecting the country’s territorial integrity and called for collective efforts to address the security challenges facing the nation.

Nigeria mustn’t forget soldiers who fought to keep us one – AbdulRazaq

From Mumini Abdulkareem, Ilorin

Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq said Nigeria must not forget the sacrifices of soldiers who fought to keep the country as one.

Speaking at the wreath-laying ceremony in honour of the fallen heroes, Abdulrazaq urged Nigerians to always remember men of the Armed Forces and security agents for their immeasurable sacrifices for the nation.

He also requested citizens to continue to pray for peace and unity in the country.

Gov Mbah extols gallantry, sacrifices of Nigerian Armed Forces

Governor of Enugu State, Dr Peter Mbah, extolled the bravery and sacrifices of the Nigerian Armed Forces and veterans, saying that the nation owed them eternal gratitude.

He spoke during the ceremonies to mark the 2025 Armed Forces Remembrance Day in the state capital on Wednesday.

“On this very sombre day of remembrance, I reaffirm my administration’s continued support to the Armed Forces – the pride of our nation, bastion of unity, and potent symbol of our sovereignty. Our support is, of course, complementary to the immense efforts of the federal government.

Lift burden of fallen heroes’ families, Sanwo-Olu, Abiodun tell Nigerians

From Peter Moses, Lagos

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu and his Ogun counterpart, Dapo Abiodun, have urged Nigerians to contribute to the welfare of the families of the fallen heroes.

Sanwo-Olu, represented by the Deputy Governor, Dr Obafemi Hazmat, spoke during the 2025 Armed Forces Remembrance Day held at Tafawa Balewa Square, Lagos Island.

He said well-meaning Nigerians could take some of their children and be responsible for their education, training and provision of other things.

In Abeokuta, Abiodun called for a better welfare package for families left behind by fallen heroes of the Nigerian military

“We must not remember them in just one day but we must take time out to remember them in our own little way every day of the year. We should show them love,” he said.

Don’t forget sacrifices of fallen heroes, Diri urges Nigerians

From Bassey Willie, Yenagoa

Bayelsa State Governor, Senator Douye Diri, has called for concerted efforts to build a Nigeria that embodies justice, equity and peace and that is deserving of the sacrifices of the nation’s fallen heroes.

Diri stated this on Wednesday during the 2025 Armed Forces Remembrance Day celebration at the Peace Park in Yenagoa, the state capital.

To families of the fallen heroes, the governor pledged his administration’s support to them, stating that their sacrifices were a shared burden.

A/Ibom pledges to support families of slain soldiers

From Iniabasi Umo, Uyo

The Akwa Ibom State Government has pledged to be intentional in supporting the legionnaires and families of slain members of the armed forces.

Speaking on Wednesday in Uyo during the Nigerian Armed Forces Remembrance Day celebration, Governor Umo Eno said members of the armed forces have continuously sacrificed their lives to serve the nation and resolve conflicts around the world.

“We will continue to intentionally do all we can to assist them (widows of fallen heroes) as well as the Nigerian legionnaires. The widows of our fallen soldiers and those who served the nation diligently will not walk alone,” he stated.

We’re vigilant in preserving peace in Rivers, Fubara

From Victor Edozie, Port Harcourt

Rivers State Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, has pointed to the robust government-security agencies’ collaboration that has greatly helped in achieving the reassuring peace and stability enjoyed in the state.

Governor Fubara spoke at the venue of events climaxing the 2025 Armed Forces Remembrance Day celebration at the government house in Port Harcourt on Wednesday.

The Governor recommitted his administration to support the legionnaires and families of the fallen heroes and pledged the sum of N50 million to the widows to enable them to scale up their economic activities, pay rent and solve other problems of their families.

Makinde donates vehicles, N25m to legion

From Adenike Kaffi, Ibadan

Oyo State Governor ‘Seyi Makinde has donated seven operational security vehicles to the Nigerian Legion Offices across the geopolitical zones of the state.

The governor made the donation during the 2025 Armed Forces Remembrance Day Emblem and Appeal Fund held at the Executive Chamber, Office of the Governor, Secretariat, Agodi, Ibadan.

The state also donated the sum of N25 million to the Appeal Fund.

Responding to the appeal by the chairman of the Oyo State Command of the Nigerian Legion, DCG Julius Ogunkojo, Governor Makinde promised to renovate the legion’s Oyo State headquarters and extend the payment of N80,000 minimum wage to serving legionnaires, among others.

Edo to initiate welfare package for families of fallen heroes

From Usman A. Bello, Benin

Edo State Governor, Senator Monday Okpebholo, has said that welfare packages would be initiated for the families of fallen heroes in the state.

Governor Okpebholo said this in Benin while expressing the government’s commitment to catering for families of fallen heroes during the Armed Forces Remembrance Day celebration in Benin City, the state capital.

“Welfare packages will be initiated and sustained for their immediate families to cushion the effect of the loss of their breadwinners,” he stated.

Your patriotism saved Nigeria from anarchy, Oyebanji praises military

From Raphael Ogbonnaiye, Ado-Ekiti

Ekiti State Governor, Mr Biodun Oyebanji, has praised the patriotism of the men and officers of the Nigerian Army, saying their sense of commitment to national duties saved Nigeria from drifting into anarchy.

Governor Oyebanji noted that it was in recognition of this onerous duty that the Ekiti State Government under his watch donated N10 million to support the war veterans.

The governor spoke in Ado Ekiti, on Wednesday, at the commemoration of the 2025 Armed Forces Remembrance Day, held at the Ekiti Parapo Pavilion, New Iyin Road, in Ado Ekiti, the Ekiti State capital.

Addressing the war veterans and soldiers, Oyebanji, represented by the Deputy Governor, Chief (Mrs) Monisade Afuye, said Nigeria could have been plunged into ebullition, through horrendous activities of insurgents, bandits and kidnappers, but for the efficiency of the Nigerian military, who deployed their strength to avert such sordid scenario.

Uzodimma pleads with private school owners to award scholarships to fallen heroes’ wards

Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State has appealed to private school proprietors to assist the children of deceased soldiers by awarding scholarships to them as a way to cushion the effects of the loss of their breadwinners.

The governor made the request on Wednesday in his remarks at the 2025 Armed Forces Remembrance Day celebration at the Rear Admiral Ndubuisi Kanu Square, New Owerri, Imo State.

He said, “Beyond the annual observance there is a need to focus on the significance of the fallen heroes who sacrificed and laid down their lives for others for the peace and continued existence of our country, Nigeria, as one entity.”

Uzodimma said: “Nigerians need to do all within their powers to support the families of the departed gallant soldiers. The support could be physical, through monetary assistance; emotional, through kind words of consolations and encouragement, hence the need to be with them, to reassure them that their husbands and fathers did not die in vain.”

Aiyedatiwa grants N35m interest-free loan to widows of fallen soldiers

From Tosin Tope, Akure

Ondo State Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, has granted an interest-free loan of N35 million to the widows of fallen heroes in the state.

Speaking during the Armed Forces Remembrance Day celebration in Akure, on Wednesday, Aiyedatiwa said the interest-free rate was part of the commitment of his government to empower families of the fallen heroes.

The governor, who was represented by his deputy, Olayide Adelami, explained that the micro-credit loan scheme would be sustained.