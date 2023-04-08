Remembering Honourable John Brown (1800-1859)

He was born in 1800 in Torrington, Connecticut. He became engaged with the anti-slavery movement at a very early age and remained resolutely determined to…

As we all know, John Brown of Harpers Ferry is a character in the novel ‘Uncle Tom’s Cabin’ by Harriet Beecher Stowe. He is portrayed as an unselfish, kind, and courageous leader of the enslaved African-Americans in the Deep South.

As a role model of moral courage and self-sacrifice, which was vividly highlighted in his decision to stay behind and look after the African-Americans who were enslaved on the plantation; John Brown is manifestly seen as a symbol of the anti-slavery movement and ultimately as a hero figure by many.

Being among the multitude that consider John Brown to be a hero of the anti-slavery movement, I equally celebrate him for his courage, selflessness, and commitment to helping enslaved African-Americans.

Undoubtedly, John Brown was one of the most influential figures in the anti-slavery movement who was universally noted for his moral courage and self-sacrifice. After several failed solo attempts and painful experiences with racism, he eventually joined a group of abolitionists in 1846 and campaigned against slavery in Kansas. Eventually, in 1859, he led the famous suicidal raid on the federal armoury at Harper’s Ferry that resulted in his capture, which activated a wave of support from sympathizers. This action ultimately led to his execution and became a major catalyst for the American Civil War. John Brown remains a symbol of bravery and self-sacrifice whose legacy will forever remembered.

John Brown had a large family who all worked to help him in his anti-slavery efforts. His sons Owen, Salmon and Watson were influential figures in the Liberty Party and raid on Harper’s Ferry. Interestingly, John’s five sons were involved in the Harper’s Ferry attack in 1859, but miraculously none got killed. Two of them, Oliver and Watson, were seriously wounded in the raid, but survived.

His daughters Martha and Ruth actively campaigned against slavery in their speeches and writings. John and his wife, Mary, worked extensively in the Underground Railroad to help thousands of enslaved African-Americans escape to freedom. John also became a surrogate father to Shields Green, a young man who escaped from a plantation. Uncle Tom’s Cabin tells the story of a slave named Tom and his friend, Eva. It follows their journey as they escape slavery, meet many people along the way, and eventually reunite with their families.

On December 2, 1859, John Brown addressed the court at his trial for treason. In his last speech, he said, “Now, if it is deemed necessary that I should forfeit my life for the furtherance of the ends of justice, and mingle my blood further with the blood of millions in this slave country whose rights are disregarded by wicked, cruel, and unjust enactments, I submit; so let it be done.” His words were an inspiration to abolitionists and antislavery activists and a reminder of the moral courage needed to fight oppression.

After John Brown’s death, his legacy was carried on by his sons, daughters and supporters. His youngest son, John Jr., served in the Union Army during the Civil War and was present at the meeting between President Lincoln and leaders of the African-American community. Owen, Watson and Salmon all remained active in politics, campaigning against slavery and promoting civil rights. Martha and Ruth also continued to campaign for abolition, working with the Women’s Christian Temperance Union, the American Anti-Slavery Society, and the Liberty Party.

Brown’s example offers several moral lessons. First, he reminds us of the importance of bravery and moral courage in the face of oppression. He willingly laid down his life in order to further the cause of antislavery activists. Secondly, he serves as an example of how to be a force for change, even in the face of overwhelming opposition. Finally, he was a champion for racial justice, unafraid to speak truth to power. His actions and words continue to inspire those who stand for justice and liberation.

Against this backdrop, both President Abraham Lincoln and Dwight Eisenhower mentioned John Brown’s name in their speeches. For example, Lincoln in his famous Gettysburg Address praised Brown for his efforts to end slavery, saying “the world will little note, nor long remember what we say here; but it can never forget what they did here.” Also, Eisenhower in his second inaugural address mentioned Brown’s name, saying that Brown was a “martyr of freedom” and that his death was a reminder of the cause he fought for.

Accordingly, some of the highly respected black activists like Marcus Garvey, Malcolm X and Nelson Mandela all acknowledged the efforts of John Brown.

One of the most feared and intelligent Blackman ever in the history of mankind, Hon. Marcus Garvey, expressed admiration for John Brown’s commitment to the antislavery cause. He said, “John Brown was a true crusader, who inspired innumerable people to take up his legacy of freedom, justice and equality.” He also believed that Brown’s dedication should be respected and emulated, as it is a reminder of our ability to make a difference despite difficult circumstances.

Malcolm X spoke highly of John Brown and his commitment to the antislavery cause. He said, “John Brown stands as a beacon light of freedom to all who are oppressed or enslaved.” He went on to say that Brown’s legacy “should be remembered and respected, not only by those who believe in freedom and justice, but by those who believe in oppression and injustice.” In essence, Malcolm X argued that John Brown’s actions and words should continue to inspire us all to stand up for freedom and justice.

President Nelson Mandela spoke positively of John Brown and his antislavery actions, citing him as an example to be followed. He stated that “John Brown set an example for all of us by standing up for freedom and justice in the face of persecution and oppression.” Mandela went on to say that Brown’s courage and conviction should inspire us all to stand up for our beliefs and fight for a more just world.

Finally, I call on the United States Embassy in Nigeria to immortalise one of America’s most finest and important person through symposium and public lectures. Also, Nigeria and other African countries should honour John Brown by simply naming streets after him.

Hurso Adam, PhD