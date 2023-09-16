Rema wins MTV’s best Afrobeat award

Nigerian music artist, Rema was announced winner of the first Best Afrobeats award at the MTV Video Music Awards in Newark, New Jersey, USA, on…

Nigerian music artist, Rema was announced winner of the first Best Afrobeats award at the MTV Video Music Awards in Newark, New Jersey, USA, on Tuesday.

The song received three nominations in the awards including: Best Collaboration, Song of the Year, and Best Afrobeats. However, the duo won the Best Afrobeats category, becoming the first winners of this newly formed category.

Rema’s ‘Calm Down,’ along with Burna Boy’s ‘It’s Plenty,’ Davido feat Musa Key’s ‘Unavailable,’ Ayra Starr’s ‘Rush,’ Libianca’s ‘People,’ Wizkid feat Ayra Starr’s ‘2 Sugar,’ and Fireboy DML’s ‘Bandana,’ were nominated.

