Rema: I’m suffering from long-sightedness

Famous Nigerian rapper and singer, Divine Ikubor, aka Rema, has opened up on why he uses eyeglasses. The hitmaker revealed that he depends on eyeglasses…

Famous Nigerian rapper and singer, Divine Ikubor, aka Rema, has opened up on why he uses eyeglasses.

The hitmaker revealed that he depends on eyeglasses to aid his view because he is suffering from long-sightedness.

Long-sightedness is the condition of being unable to focus on near objects.

Rema spoke in an interview with Capital Xtra on the red carpet of the 2024 Brit Awards in London, United Kingdom.

“Tell us a secret, anything that you’ve never told anyone else,” the host asked.

In response, he openly admitted his dependency on eyeglasses, attributing it to long-sightedness.

The singer said: “I use glasses. I’m suffering from long-sightedness.”

Rema gained initial recognition with the release of his 2019 song “Dumebi”.

That same year, he signed with D’Prince’s record label, Jonzing World.

He received wider recognition for his 2022 single “Calm Down”.

The song spawned a remix with American singer Selena Gomez that peaked at number three on the Billboard Hot 100, leading the United States Afrobeats Songs chart for a record-setting 58 weeks.