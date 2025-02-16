Relief materials for IDPs hoarded in Abuja classrooms

The federal government has vowed to probe the alleged hoarding of relief materials meant for Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs).

The Federal Commissioner of the National Commission for Refugees, Migrants, and Internally Displaced Persons (NCFRMI), Aliyu Ahmed, disclosed this after uncovering relief supplies hoarded inside classrooms at the Durumi IDP camp in Abuja.

Ahmed, who was at the Durumi IDP camp to inaugurate a computer centre donated by Brand Life Vision Foundation, embarked on an inspection of the camp and discovered that food and non-food items meant for distribution to the IDPs were being stored in classrooms instead.

SPONSOR AD

“On our arrival, we saw so many things that were not necessary to happen here in this camp. We have seen a situation where some of the classrooms were used to keep both food and non-food items that were supposed to have been distributed to the IDPs. We will not take that. We will deal with the situation severely,” he vowed.

The commissioner announced plans to set up a committee to investigate similar cases in other IDP camps across the country.

“What we saw here is alarming. We will extend our investigation to other camps because if it’s happening here, it could be happening elsewhere,” he added.

The commission assured the IDPs of the government’s continued commitment to their welfare.

It also pledged to continue supporting the IDPs’ education by working with the Universal Basic Education Commission to provide teachers for displaced children.

In her remarks, the Founder of Brightlife Vision Foundation, Hajia Binta Sidi, disclosed plans to train 1000 IDPs across the country.

According to her, the foundation deals with destitute children, underprivileged persons, IDPs, and orphans.

While applauding the commission for providing solar power for the ICT training Centre, she explained that the foundation would provide teachers who will train the beneficiaries.