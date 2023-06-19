Relief as Arik resumes airlift of pilgrims

Arik Air on Monday resumed the airlift of private pilgrims going for this year’s hajj. A total of 413 pilgrims were airlifted from the Murtala…

Arik Air on Monday resumed the airlift of private pilgrims going for this year’s hajj.

A total of 413 pilgrims were airlifted from the Murtala Muhammed International (MMIA), Lagos to Medina, in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The airline is expected to operate from Lagos, Abuja and Kano simultaneously to clear the backlog of pilgrims going to Jeddah and Medina for the 2023 pilgrimage.

The pilgrims airlifted are those registered with the Association for Hajj and Umrah Operators of Nigeria (AHUON); most of whom have been left stranded at the airport for days.

Arik Air has assured the intending pilgrims that it will endeavour to airlift all of them while also thanking the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) for its assistance in resolving the issues which led to the initial suspension of the hajj operations.

The airline in a statement by its spokesman, Adebanji Ola appreciated the pilgrims for their understanding and patience.

Daily Trust had reported how pilgrims who were stranded in Lagos stayed protests at the weekend.

