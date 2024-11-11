Released protesters deny allegations of torture by DSS in detention

Some protesters recently released after the August 2024 #EndBadGovernance protest in Kaduna have denied reports of torture during their detention by the Department of State Services (DSS).

These individuals, primarily disc jockeys (DJs), who provided music at the protest, clarified to journalists that they were treated fairly during their time at the DSS office in Kaduna.

They were released in October 2024 following a review of their case by the new DSS Director General.

Dahiru Hamza, also known as DJ Zariya from Tudun Wada, Kaduna, recounted his experience, stating, “I was arrested on August 8, 2024. We were detained but were neither tortured nor starved. We were released without any bail payment, and the Director General instructed us to retrieve our sound systems.”

Hamza explained that he had been misled by some protest organisers who claimed they had received clearance from security agencies to hold the protest in Kaduna.

He urged the government to focus on providing more employment opportunities for Nigeria’s youth.

Isa Abdullahi, also known as DJ SP, similarly denied any mistreatment in custody and noted that he was permitted to maintain contact with his wife throughout his detention.

He expressed gratitude to the DSS Director General for their unconditional release.

Also, Khaleed, reportedly the protest coordinator who had hired the DJs, was also released after the Director General ordered all charges against him dropped.

He has since reunited with his family.

The released protesters thanked the DSS for their treatment and highlighted the need for transparency and government accountability in addressing the issues affecting Nigeria’s youth.