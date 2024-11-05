Released #EndBadGovernance Minors arrive State House

The minors arrested and detained over their involvement in the #EndBadGovernance protests have arrived the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Daily Trust gathered that the minors whom President Bola Ahmed Tinubu directed that should be released and reunited with their families or guardians anywhere in the country, would meet with Vice-President Kashim Shettima.

The Vice President is expected to hand them over to their respective governors who are expected to facilitate their movement from Abuja.

SPONSOR AD

The #EndBadGovernance protesters who were earlier arraigned by the Nigeria Police Force were discharged by the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja.

Justice Obiora Egwatu had earlier struck out the case against the protesters as requested by the Office of the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF), Lateef Fagbemi.

Governors of Kaduna, Uba Sani and Kano, Abba Yusuf are already on ground at the Presidential Villa.

Ministers of Education, Tunji Alausa, of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction, Nentawe Yilwatda, Environment, Balarabe Lawal are also around.

Others are minister of state of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction, Tanko Sununu.

Senior Special Assistant on Community Engagement Northwest, Abdullahi Yakasai are present at the State House Auditorium, Abuja.