Rejected at Chelsea reject, now England’s most expensive player: Things to know about Arsenal signing, Rice

England international Declan Rice joined Arsenal from West Ham United on a long-term contract on Saturday.

The deal is for what is reportedly an English record of 105 million pounds.

Declan will wear the number 41 shirt at Arsenal.

The transfer is subject to the completion of regulatory processes.

Here are a few things you should know about the record signing:

* Declan Rice (born 14 January 1999) is an English professional footballer who plays as a defensive midfielder.

* Born in England, Rice has paternal Irish grandparents and previously represented the Republic of Ireland internationally at both youth and senior levels, before switching his allegiance to England in 2019.

* The 24-year-old midfielder already has vast experience, making 245 senior appearances for the Hammers as well as winning 43 caps for the Three Lions.

* Rice started his youth career at Chelsea, before joining the West Ham academy in 2014, and signed his first professional contract a year later.

* Rice won the Premier League Cup in 2016 with the under-21s and the Premier League 2 Division 2 in 2020 with the under-23s.

* On the final day of the 2016/17 season, an 18-year-old Declan made his senior debut and soon became an integral part of their first-team squad for the following six seasons.

* He was named club captain in May 2022 and went on to lead the Hammers to the Europa Conference League title in June, and was named the tournament’s Player of the Season by UEFA.

* A regular with the England national team, he featured at both Euro 2020 and the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

* Regarded as one of the best defensive midfielders in the world, Rice is known for his athleticism, tackling and ball-carrying ability.

* During the 2022–23 season, Rice won possession more than any other Premier League player. He also made the most interceptions of all Premier League players.

