Reject leaders inclined to politics of division in Kogi – ADC gov’ship candidate

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has appealed to the electorate to reject leaders inclined to politics of division ahead of the November 11, governorship election in Kogi State.

The ADC governorship candidate, Leke Abejide, gave the advice in Ankpa during an interactive session with stakeholders of the party in the state yesterday.

Abejide, who was represented by his running mate, Dr Idris Omede, said no group of people in the state had monopoly of rulership over the another, and urged the electorate to avoid such leaders promoting divide and rule principle.

He said, “No group of people in the state has monopoly of rulership over the other; each part of the state should be encouraged to take its turn. Emotion and divisiveness should not be encouraged among the people of the state because the people have lived together for ages.”

He called on the electorate not to be intimidated by agents of destabilisation in the coming election, emphasising that politics should be done with decorum and dedication for public good and not through intimidation.

