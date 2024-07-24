Reinstate Ndume now, Borno protesters urge Senate

Protesters from Borno South, on Wednesday, stormed Abuja demanding the reinstatement of Mohammed Ali Ndume as Chief Whip of the Senate. Ndume was removed for…

Protesters from Borno South, on Wednesday, stormed Abuja demanding the reinstatement of Mohammed Ali Ndume as Chief Whip of the Senate.

Ndume was removed for criticising the President Bola Tinubu-led government, following a letter transmitted to the Senate by the national leadership of the his party, All Progressives Congress (APC).

He was also tripped of his position as Vice Chairman Senate Committee on Appropriations.

Ndume was replaced by Senator Tahir Monguno (APC, Borno North) as Chief Whip.

B/Haram: 11 communities resettled in Borno-Sen. Ndume

Untouchable Akpabio, Ndume and the docile senators

But the protesters under the aegis of Borno South Development Association, who stormed the Unity Fountain in Abuja, asked Senate President Godswill Akpabio to reinstate Ndume.

Addressing newsmen, leader of the protesters, Mohammed Ibrahim Biu, described Ndume is a vibrant Senator who has served his people effectively over the years and cannot be sanctioned for telling the truth.

He said Ndume’s removal as Chief Whip is not in the interest of Borno South and Nigeria at large, stressing that justice must be done.