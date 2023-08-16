Regulating street hawking in urban centres

In the bustling cities of northern Nigeria, the sidewalks are often alive with street hawkers plying their trade. These hawkers, often driven by economic necessity,…

In the bustling cities of northern Nigeria, the sidewalks are often alive with street hawkers plying their trade. These hawkers, often driven by economic necessity, offer a wide array of goods and services to passersby. Yet, as these scenes of commerce unfold, so do complex challenges that require delicate balance and careful consideration.

Street hawking is undeniably a means of survival for many families in northern Nigeria, where formal employment opportunities can be limited. It offers a lifeline to countless individuals who seek to provide for themselves and their loved ones. This economic reality cannot be ignored, especially in a region where poverty rates remain a significant concern.

However, the presence of street hawkers also raises important questions about urban order and planning. The narrow streets and crowded walkways of urban centres can quickly become congested with hawkers and their wares, leading to traffic jams, pedestrian hazards, and blocked emergency exits. Maintaining the flow of traffic and ensuring public safety becomes a priority that must be addressed.

Furthermore, the informal nature of street hawking can sometimes contribute to challenges such as the lack of proper sanitation facilities and waste management. These issues not only affect the aesthetic quality of the urban environment but also have implications for public health.

To navigate these complexities, a multifaceted approach is necessary. It involves recognising the inherent value of street hawking as a livelihood option while also working towards solutions that alleviate the negative impact on urban order. Creating designated hawking zones and regulating the types of goods that can be sold in certain areas could help strike a balance between economic activity and orderly city life.

Additionally, investments in urban infrastructure, including wider sidewalks and designated loading and unloading zones, can help create a more organised and safe environment for both hawkers and pedestrians. Collaborative efforts between government agencies, urban planners, and street hawking associations could lead to practical solutions that accommodate both the livelihood needs of hawkers and the broader interests of the community.

In conclusion, it is imperative to note that street hawking has a web of challenges and opportunities that street hawking presents. It underscores the importance of finding a middle ground that supports the livelihoods of hawkers while upholding the urban order that is essential for the well-being of the entire community. It is in the fusion of empathy and pragmatism that the path to a harmonious coexistence between street hawkers and urban order can be forged.

Aliyu Maryam Alabere, Department of Mass Communication, Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria

