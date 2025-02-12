Regional dev’t commission will spur economic growth – Minister

The Minister of Regional Development, Engr Abubakar Momoh, has stated that the establishment of regional development commissions would help to address regional disparities, promoting economic growth and improving the quality of life for Nigerians citizens.

The minister who made the remark during the inauguration of the board of the South East and North West development agencies yesterday in Abuja said the regions are unique in their cultural heritage, economic potential and developmental challenges and thus help in harnessing the abundant human and natural resources to drive economic transformation and social progress.

He urged the commissions to prioritise road networks, electricity, water supply to enhance connectivity and productivity in their respective regions.

SPONSOR AD

The Minister of State for the ministry, Uba Maigari Ahmadu, said the commissions would serve as purposeful vehicles to deliver the Renewable Agenda, re-igniting Nigeria’s development trajectory through sustainable and inclusive policies.

On his part, the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of the newly established North West Development Commission (NWDC), Professor Abdullahi Shehu Ma’aji, said all members of the commission will work as a team to leverage opportunities in the regions to expand intervention in health, education, security and build more capacity to diversify the range of economic activities that support livelihoods and guarantee a better standard of living for most people in the region.

While speaking at a reception in his honour shortly after their inauguration, Professor Ma’aji extolled the virtues of President Tinubu for decentralising development through the establishment of regional commissions.

“It is a competitive initiative by the president to take development to every part of the country. He deserves our support for this onerous task.

“I also wish to thank the Deputy Senate President, Barau Jibrin for initiating the NWDC bill which has come to fruition.

“The distinguished senator has the people at heart. He was instrumental to the establishment of many National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN) centres. This is in addition to the establishment of a polytechnic and upgrading of the colleges of education in Kano and Zaria to degree-awarding institutions,” he said.

Professor Ma’aji said the Board and Management of the NWDC, with support from God, will touch the lives of the people. He said projects would be initiated across all the wards in all the seven catchment states of the commission, in addition to a railway network and roads.