Refusal to compromise led to my early retirement from service – Oyegun

Former Governor of Edo State, Chief John Odigie Oyegun, has said that he retired at the age of 48, following his refusal to compromise as Permanent Secretary in the Federal Civil Service during the military government

Oyegun made this revelation this during the formal commissioning of the John Odigie Oyegun Public Service Academy (JOOPSA), named after him by Edo State government to celebrate his 84 years birthday and 19-years service as a federal civil servant.

He said “I didn’t serve for long in the Federal Civil Service, but served for just 19 years and not 35 years, but I was able to leave my imprint in the sand of time. But, I had the unique opportunity of serving with the best minds in the Civil service then and contributed my quota to the development of the service, State and the nation at large”.

The former national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) admonished civil servants to be courageous, maintain their integrity and stand for what they believe in.

“I was called to manage the Nigeria Airways as Managing Director but refused because the Minister of Aviation was then a Military man. I refused the offer because he will not allow me to do my job. I was that fearless to tell him to his face politely that he will not let me function effectively and will lose credibility with passengers.”

Giving instances of what transpired during his time as permanent secretary, Oyegun said, “I was bold to tell the Military what I want as a PS to ensure I don’t get into troubles. The IBB administration then posted me to various Ministries including that of Commerce and Industry.

“The first thing the Military did was send me a list of people to be retired but I am not the one to retire them but write to the Public Service Commission with reasons. I sat with my Commissioner, a Commander in the Military, who could not tell me what these people did but said the instructions are from the Supreme Headquarters.

“Three Military officers were appointed by the IBB regime to supervise the different import licenses and I was told that I will be the one to sign all the import licenses but I politely refused. I told them I can’t do that because I was not responsible for it and where I come from we don’t behave this way. Immediately after that conversation, I knew I would be sacked and I went to report myself to the Head of Service (HOS) of the Federation at that time.

“I went to my office, instructed my secretary to prepare a resignation letter, so I can retire before the Military could sack me. We all have a decision to make but it requires courage to take major steps to maintain integrity, defend what you stand for.

“When there was a crisis at the Ministry of Internal Affairs I was the only signatory of the Nigerian Passport at that time, I did all my duties and responsibilities, maintaining my integrity. I retired at 48 years after 19 years of service.”

He said the greatest problem facing Nigeria is the loss of values, ethics, morality as well as the ability to tell rights from wrongs, noting.

“The greatest problem we have in this country is that we are now in a society that has lost its values, ethics, morality and ability to tell rights from wrongs and the focus should be how to change the system”

According to him, JOOPSA, as an academy, will equip those that pass through it with re-orientation of the mind indicating that service, excellent performance, and integrity matters as all will be rewarded passing through the system.

While commending governor Godwin Obaseki, for honouring him, Oyegun called on Civil/Public Servants in the State to be committed, dedicated and upright in their service, promising them they will get their reward for it.

