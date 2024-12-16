Refurbished 41-yr-old PHC handed over to Kaduna govt

Senator Sunday Marshall Katung, representing the Kaduna South Senatorial District, has renovated and commissioned the Fadan Ninzo Primary Health Care Centre in Sanga Local Government Area, Kaduna State.

The facility, which serves over 15 communities, was first built in 1983 and had fallen into a state of severe disrepair, with its last renovation taking place in 2009.

During the handover of the renovated facility to the Kaduna State Government, Senator Katung explained that he undertook the renovation project after reports revealed the high rates of child and maternal mortality in the area due to inadequate access to healthcare.

Despite the improvements, he expressed concern that the health centre only has five staff members and called on the Kaduna State Government to deploy more healthcare personnel to the facility to ensure effective services for the community.

Meanwhile, the chairman of the local government, Mr Anto Usman, has urged elected representatives in Southern Kaduna to maintain transparency in their execution of people-oriented projects.

Usman acknowledged the significance of the renovation but raised concerns about the execution of the project.

He observed that essential areas such as toilets, ceilings, and mosquito nets were in poor condition, and questioned whether best practices had been followed during the renovation.

He called for more transparency in the execution of projects, urging Senator Katung to ensure proper monitoring and oversight to guarantee that taxpayers’ money is not wasted and that the highest standards are met in the delivery of services to the people.