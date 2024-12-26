Reforms: Bear with us, Kwara gov urges residents

Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has called for patience and understanding from residents over the ongoing reforms and urban renewal project in the state.

AbdulRazaq made the plea on Wednesday while addressing the 59th national conference of the Ilorin Emirate Descendants Progressive Union (IEDPU).

The governor congratulated the organisation for its successes over the years and its roles in maintaining peace and harmony within and outside of the Emirate.

Daily Trust reports that the urban renewal has attracted criticism from displaced residents and traders whose businesses and livelihoods have been affected.

However, AbdulRazaq, during the event, argued that “Massive infrastructural development and reforms come with their own challenges and paradoxes. We urge you to bear with us”.

He said the initiative “Has delivered 145 roads of different specifications across the state between 2023 and now” adding that “50 are ongoing”.

He noted that the revival of economic legacies of “Our community has commenced with the massive work on the dada pottery among others to breathe life back to local economic activities in different parts of the state.”

On the ongoing Ilọrin smart city project, the governor said “We did not hijack land from anyone adding that “All families and private individuals affected have been notified and compensated while the compensation process is still ongoing for some.”