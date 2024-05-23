Redouble your efforts, Chief of Army Staff tells troops

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Taoreed Lagbaja, has told Nigerian troops to redouble their efforts in the service to the nation especially…

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Taoreed Lagbaja, has told Nigerian troops to redouble their efforts in the service to the nation especially in fight against insecurity.

He admitted that the troops are operating under a “very difficult and challenging environment,” but there’s a need to live up to the demands of the calling.

Lagbaja spoke on Thursday while addressing the troops during his operational maiden visit to the 35 Artillery Brigade, Alamala Barracks, Abeokuta, Ogun State.

He said the government has the troops’ interest at heart and has constantly invested in their operations and well-being.

Lagbaja assured the troops of the army’s headquarters’ commitment to addressing some of their challenges as soon as possible.

Some of the challenges, according to him, are dilapidated state of accommodation, medical center, non-existence of soldiers’ club and electricity.

“We have collated all these and relevant department at the army’s headquarters will act on them,” he said.

“The army is being transformed and this transformation process has the backing of the president and the government of the day.

“The renovation you see that’s ongoing within your barracks is because the government has provided the fund to carry that out.

“The issue of Group Life Assurance that has been a nightmare and we had a backlog of 6,400 families between 2012 and 2022 is being addressed as I speak with you currently. We have so many other issues that are being addressed.

“So, the government has your interest at heart and the wise saying has it that ‘to whom much is given much is expected.’ I want to encourage you to redouble your efforts by showing gratitude for the great investment of tax payers money.

“They provide a befitting working environment for you. Whatever task you are given despite the obvious challenges, please put in your very best.”