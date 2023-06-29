Redefining mass transit with IVM 6110A

At a time Nigeria is battling high cost of premium motor spirit (PMS) otherwise known as petroleum, Innoson Vehicle Manufacturing Limited, the foremost indigenous automaker…

At a time Nigeria is battling high cost of premium motor spirit (PMS) otherwise known as petroleum, Innoson Vehicle Manufacturing Limited, the foremost indigenous automaker in the country has proven its readiness to provide alternative and sustainable mobility through the manufacture of vehicles that are less dependent on PMS.

One of such is the IVM 6110A equipped with Bifuel Engine; both diesel and Compressed Natural Gas (CNG).

The IVM 6110A is a 100-passenger capacity bus comprising 55 sitting, 45 standing.

It comes with a 8.3L Cummins engine EQC300, luxury seats, front and rear automated doors, fully air conditioned, a multimedia system, reverse alarm switch and air braking system (ABS).

The firm described the bus as a game-changing innovation in mass transit.

The IVM 6110A represents a major stride in the development of green energy vehicles and the reduction of carbon dioxide associated with petrol powered vehicles thereby enhancing passenger comfort, safety and environmental sustainability.

The 8.3L Cummins engine EQC300, a dual-fuel engine running on both diesel and CNG, does not only reduce emissions but also offers cost savings on fuel and extends the lifespan of the engine.

The luxurious seats are designed in a manner that prioritize passenger comfort, even on the longest journeys.

Furthermore, the fully air-conditioned interior provides a refreshing escape from the external heat, elevating the commuting experience for passengers.

One notable aspect of the IVM 6110A’s design is the inclusion of front and rear automated doors, enhancing both convenience and safety.

This feature reduces the risk of passenger accidents during boarding and disembarking, ensuring a seamless and secure journey.

To enhance safety for both passengers and drivers, the IVM 6110A is equipped with a reverse alarm switch which alerts pedestrians and other road users when the bus is in reverse, significantly reducing the likelihood of accidents.

Additionally, the Air Braking System (ABS) provides enhanced control and stability, particularly during sudden stops, making it a reliable choice for various road conditions.

