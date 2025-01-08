Redefining feminism: A path to harmony, dignity and empowerment

In the ever-evolving discourse of gender equality, the concept of feminism is often misunderstood and misrepresented. Contrary to popular belief, feminism is not about women seeking to be identical to men or competing for dominance. Rather, it is a movement rooted in love, respect and empathy – a pursuit of equity and the recognition of the inherent worth and values of femininity.

Feminism is not about shattering the natural order or disregarding the divine plan. Rather, it is about embracing the unique qualities and responsibilities bestowed upon women by the Almighty Creator. Women are not merely equal to men; they are the embodiment of life itself, fragile yet immensely powerful, deserving of protection, reverence and the freedom to thrive in all aspects of life.

The misconception that feminism is solely about women “rubbing shoulders with men” in the workforce or challenging male leadership in marriage and politics is a narrow and misguided interpretation. Feminism is a call for a deeper understanding of the female experience, a celebration of the complexity and beauty that women bring to the world.

It is true that men and women are created equal in the eyes of the divine, but they are also endowed with distinct responsibilities and functions. Just as the head and the neck work in harmony, so too should men and women complement each other, each playing a vital role in the holistic well-being of society.

From an Islamic perspective, the female is the most respected and honoured creation on earth. She is granted unique privileges and exemptions that acknowledge her inherent complexity and the demands placed upon her by her nature. Men, in turn, are entrusted with the role of protectors, caretakers and sources of security for women.

Rather than fighting for mere equality, the representatives of the female gender should focus on ensuring the rights, respect, and dignity of women. They should advocate for women to feel comfortable and empowered in all spheres of life – from careers and politics to education and marriage – without compromising their integrity or the values that define their femininity.

Feminism is not about erasing the differences between men and women but rather about embracing them and creating a harmonious coexistence. It is about recognising the unique strengths and contributions of each gender and fostering an environment where both men and women can thrive, complement each other, and collectively uplift the human experience.

In this spirit, the true essence of feminism should be celebrated and championed. It is a movement that seeks to uplift and empower women, not to dominate or subjugate men.

By redefining feminism in a way that aligns with the divine plan and the inherent beauty of womanhood, we can create a more just, equitable, and harmonious society – one where women are celebrated, respected, and empowered to fulfill their God-given roles and responsibilities.

Matori Zainab Salisu wrote from Abuja