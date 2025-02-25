Red Cross alerts Plateau residents on monkeypox outbreak

The Nigerian Red Cross Society (NRCS) has issued a warning to Plateau State residents about the potential spread of Monkeypox (Mpox) if preventive measures are not taken.
During a stakeholder engagement in Jos, NRCS Plateau State Branch Chairman, Nurudeen Ishaq Magaji, said confirmed cases have been recorded in five local government areas (LGAs).
The initiative, in collaboration with the Plateau State Ministry of Health, aims to raise awareness and curb the disease’s spread.
“There are confirmed cases of Mpox in five LGAs, and we deliberately chose Jos North, Bokkos, Shendam, Mangu, and Kanke to educate and inform residents about the disease,” Magaji said.
Plateau State Epidemiologist, Dr. Maren Damala, disclosed that 11 confirmed cases of Mpox have been recorded in the state in 2024, with one fatality.
He emphasised the importance of preventive measures, including avoiding contact with sick domestic or wild animals, maintaining proper hygiene, and seeking medical attention for suspected symptoms.
Dr Damala commended the NRCS for its role in community sensitization, stating that their outreach efforts are crucial in promoting behavioural change and preventing disease outbreaks.
