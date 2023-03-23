Recurring fire outbreaks in our markets

Incessant fire outbreaks in our markets have become a natural disaster that brings huge losses across the country. Only recently, the popular Singer Market in…

Incessant fire outbreaks in our markets have become a natural disaster that brings huge losses across the country. Only recently, the popular Singer Market in Kano was again razed down by fire, resulting in millions of naira loss.

Between November 2020 and August 2021, over 50 fire outbreaks were recorded in different markets in Nigeria. One can imagine the enormous loss in terms of goods and properties and how this negatively impacted the economy.

In two years alone, market fire losses amounted to N41.54 billion across the country. This havoc was coming at a time when the country’s economic fortunes were dwindling.

The scenes of fire outbreaks in markets are horrific and sympathetic. The poor and devastated victims are sighted wearing gloomy faces.

But if fire possesses and controls destruction, we can possess the causes of fire and control them to save our markets from this lingering horror.

How these ugly incidences keep resurfacing shows a firm laxity on the part of all stakeholders to take proactive measures to halt the growing danger. We have failed to ensure and enhance a fire-free market environment.

If we are not prepared for the next fire disaster by averting their reoccurrences and saving lives and properties, then we will end up playing with fire.

The authorities should liaise with relevant agencies, departments and groups to focus on remote causes of market infernos. An emergency declaration must be pronounced to save our markets from becoming the theatre of the destruction of goods.

The vulnerability of markets to fire incidences must be addressed by developing relevant working values, instruments, and instructions that can check the menace of fire outbreaks.

A task force for averting fire outbreaks should be constituted for each major market. It should comprise experts drawn from different disciplines which are related to dangers posed by the market environment.

It should be fully funded, and empowered to enforce local edicts that regulate behaviour and cultivate cardinal principles for effective market management.

We must find safety for our markets by providing measures against fire outbreaks. Markets are not meant to be consumed by infernos but are meant to serve the forces of supply and demand.

Abdu Abdullahi wrote through aaringim68@gmail.com