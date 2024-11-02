Rector hails NCC, Digital Bridge Institute

The Rector, Federal Polytechnic, Bali, Taraba state, Dr. Mohammed Usman, has lauded the Nigerian Communication Commission (NCC) and Digital Bridge Institute (DBI) for assisting the institution.

He lauded them for their vital roles in enhancing the institution’s digital experience.

He spoke at the closing ceremony of Advance Digital Empowerment programme for Tertiary organized by Digital bridge institute.

A five day computer training for staff of the Polytechnic was sponsored by Nigerian Communication Commission.

Represented by Deputy Rector Engr. Sani Isa Abubakar, Dr. Usman said the training was very vital and it will equip with essential digital skills

Dr. Usman however appealed to the federal government to link the institution to the National grid to enhance running of its programme and reduce money spent on fueling generating plants.

SPONSOR AD

The rector commended Digital Bridge Institute for decentralizing its training centers, enabling the last three sets of trainees to participate in ADEPTI training at their doorstep.

Dr. Jafar Ali, coordinator of the training, highlighted DBI’s achievements since its inception in 2004 and reaffirmed its commitment to collaborating with NCC and other stakeholders to enhance digital experiences.

Dr. Yahaya Tukur, Director Academic Planning and Chairman Adhoc Committee on ADEPTI, in his address commended participants of the training for the keen interest they showed through good attendance through the period of the training and urged to put into practice what they learned.