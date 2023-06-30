Recovery of Plateau govt property: Taskforce receives 50 petitions

The chairman of the taskforce set up by the Plateau State government with the mandate to recover government properties, Nde Isaac Wadak, said his committee…

The chairman of the taskforce set up by the Plateau State government with the mandate to recover government properties, Nde Isaac Wadak, said his committee has received 50 petitions against those who possessed the properties illegally.

The committee was set up to identify, locate and recover government property purported to have been illegally auctioned, boarded or possessed.

Addressing journalists at the old Government House, Rayfield, Jos on the progress so far made after its inauguration, he said “Information so far received indicates that there are illegal allocations of government land and buildings in some part of LGAs, especially within Jos North and Jos South. These properties have either not been properly documented, or have been illegally allocated or sold”.

We are engaging CBN on customers’ social media handles archiving – NDPC

What’s the big mystery in the endless killings in Plateau?



Price increase: Don’t squeeze people’s breathe, Afenifere tells FG



The Nigeria Data Protection Commission (NDPC) says it engaging the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) on its new directives to commercial banks to collect their customers’ social media handles.

The National Commissioner of NDPC, Dr Vincent Olatunji, said this in a statement issued by Mr Itunu Dosekun, Head of Media, on Thursday in Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the CBN on June 26, directed banks to obtain the social media handles of customers as part of enhanced Customer Due Diligence (CDD) regulations.

Olatunji said that before the establishment of the Nigerian Data Protection Act (NDPA), on June 12, indiscriminate collection of citizens’ data by Data Controller Organisations was not taken seriously.

He explained that there were prerequisite steps any Data Controller must take prior to the collection of data from data subjects.

He also said that any organisation that defaulted was going against the law and causing a data breach, as well as would attract fine.

According to him, asking for social media handles is not necessary.

He, however, said that if the collection of the social media handles happened under public interest, which could include to monitor some transactions, there should be proper awareness to the customers.

Olatunji added that they would be inquiring on why the CDD regulation came up and how best to resolve that in line with global best practices.

On the issue of government tapping into some citizens’ mobile communications, perhaps for national security, among other reasons, Olatunji said that there were guidelines to follow.

He said the commission would be engaging with a lot of government institutions, data controllers, to sensitise them on the requirements of the NDPA and data collection prerequisites. (NAN)

Dollar payments are now available for ALL Nigerians. Our clients earn about $5,000 - $10,000 acquiring premium domains. Read testimonials from others who have benefited. Click here to start

Learn How to Relocate to Canada & Become a Permanent Resident With Your Family. No Need for IELTS & Agent Wahala. Click to Learn More

I Made N1 Million Naira Monthly Using this WhatsApp Marketing Strategy. Follow My Steps & Make More Sales. Click to Learn More

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...