Reconfiguring BVAS plot to erase rigging evidence – PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said the moves by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to reconfigure the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) used for the last presidential and National Assembly elections was a plot to erase rigging evidence.

The Court of Appeal will today rule on INEC application, which is seeking leave to reconfigure BVAS for the conduct of the governorship and state assembly elections on March 11.

But the PDP said the move by INEC was reprehensible and aimed at frustrating the desire of Nigerians to get redress through the court.

The party’s National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, stated this at a press conference yesterday in Abuja.

He said INEC’s action is a “clear recipe for crisis and a deliberate design by the commission to derail our democracy and trigger anarchy in the country.

“This action by INEC is vexatious, provocative and only points to the impunity and culpability of the commission with regards to the reported manipulations and alteration of results to deny our party and its candidate their victory at the presidential election.”