Reclaim political power in 2027, Showunmi tells Nigerians

Convener of the National Opposition Movement Coalition (NOMC), also known as “The Alternative,” Otunba Segun Showunmi, has called on Nigerians to reclaim their political power through informed and active participation ahead of the 2027 election.

Describing democracy as the “greatest hope for the poor,” Showunmi also called for a renewed commitment to national unity and democratic engagement in Nigeria.

A statement made available to our correspondent indicated that he spoke at the North East Town Hall meeting in Bauchi, Bauchi State, on Thursday.

Showunmi emphasized the need for a united Nigeria and the active participation of citizens in the democratic process.

“It is the responsibility of the authorities to provide platforms that enable citizens to serve better,” he said.

“The attitude that makes Nigeria seem like it is not one country has to go. This nation is one, and there is enough evidence to prove that. From our culture to our traditions, the similarities outweigh the differences. Even language, which some consider a dividing factor, is only a means of communication. We must reject division and celebrate our unity as Nigerians.”

Showunmi’s remarks set the tone for the town hall meeting, which focused on engaging Nigerians in conversations about democracy, governance, and national development. He stressed the need for citizens to take ownership of the democratic process, citing declining voter turnout as a worrying trend.

“In 2023, despite 93 million registered voters and collected PVCs, only 8 million votes were enough to install the president. This is a stark reminder that many Nigerians are not exercising their civic responsibilities. This disengagement, coupled with vote buying and selling, erodes the promise of democracy,” he noted.

Showunmi highlighted the urgent need for a shift in how Nigerians approach governance and leadership.

He called for a “different way of thinking, behaving, and holding leaders accountable,” urging citizens to focus on finding solutions rather than merely complaining.”

The Bauchi event was part of a series of zonal town hall meetings organized by NOMC to foster dialogue and collaboration across Nigeria’s six geopolitical zones.

Showunmi praised the Governor of Bauchi State for his support and highlighted the inclusiveness of the gathering, which drew participants from across the North East.

“The hospitality and infrastructure renewal in Bauchi are commendable,” he said. “This initiative isn’t about government but about Nigerians coming together to chart a better future. We’ve completed sessions in the North Central and North East. Next, we’ll head to Kano for the North West meeting and then move to the southern zones.”