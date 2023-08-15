Reason I’m vexed with Seyi VIbez — Portable

Controversial Nigerian singer, Habeeb Olawunmi fondly known as Portable has revealed the reason for his ensuing feud with his colleague, Seyi Vibez. It should be…

Controversial Nigerian singer, Habeeb Olawunmi fondly known as Portable has revealed the reason for his ensuing feud with his colleague, Seyi Vibez. It should be recalled that about a month ago Portable also threatened to beat Seyi Vibez. He, however, did not cite any reason for his intention.

Speaking on the beef between the artiste on the Honest Bunch podcast, the ‘Zazoo’ hitmaker said he is angry with Seyi Vibez because he failed to honour his invitation.

Portable said he had performed at Seyi’s concert before, but the singer refused to come to his show when he asked him to.

He added that the 23-year-old did not even reply to my message.

He said, “As I blow, Seyi con beg me make I come perform for his show. I no collect any money. I spent N500,000. I did not ask him anything. It was my manager that got angry that ‘see the show you brought me to’,” he said in a mixture of English and Pidgin.

“Now, I want to have my show at my shrine. He is now showing arrogance. He said he was not coming. He did not even reply my message. F**K your glory. You that once begged for my glory before. I was not arrogant to you. There is no pride in glory. That is the reason for our quarrel. One on one. I came to your show; why can you not come to mine?”(sic)

