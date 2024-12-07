Reappointment of Fatima Shinkafi as SMDF Executive Secretary Raises Dust

A civil society group, Community Watch Vanguard (CWV) has expressed concern over the reappointment of Fatima Shinkafi as the Executive Secretary of the Solid Minerals Development Fund (SMDF) for a third consecutive term.

The group in a statement by its founder, Comrade Umar Ibrahim Gidado, on Saturday described Shinkafi’s reappointment for the third time as a “clear violation of the Renewed Hope agenda of President Bola Ahmad Tinubu, which emphasises good governance and adherence to tenure limits.”

The group said Shinkafi had been serving as the Executive Secretary of SMDF since May 24, 2017, and her second term was renewed in 2021 for another four years.

SPONSOR AD

The group while criticising her reappointment for a third term, said it set a bad precedent for governance and tenured positions.

The CWV called on President Tinubu, the Minister of Solid Minerals, Dele Alake and other relevant stakeholders to investigate the matter and prevent a move that could undermine the achievements of the current administration.

It’s worth noting that President Tinubu had earlier announced the appointment of Yazid Danfulani as a new Executive Secretary for SMDF, only to reverse the decision and reappoint Shinkafi for another term.