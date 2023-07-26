Reality check: Petrol price and economic data

In Nigeria’s striving streets and anxious villages, the adverse effects of price instability in the petrol market are felt without discrimination, casting a shadow of…

In Nigeria’s striving streets and anxious villages, the adverse effects of price instability in the petrol market are felt without discrimination, casting a shadow of uncertainty over the nation. Petrol is an essential commodity in Nigeria and holds the threads that weave the fabric of daily life, and when the stability of these threads wavers, the entire country is impacted.

Like an epidemic, petrol prices have surged throughout the country, leaving their mark on the economy, investment, and productivity. In this unfolding saga of economic challenges, Nigeria finds itself at a critical crossroads, where the need for cohesive strategies and sound policies to quell the tide is more apparent than ever. And the journey to restore sanity in the petrol market holds the key to unlocking a decent future for the country.

For ordinary citizens, fluctuating petrol prices are leading to hardships, affecting the cost of living and daily commuting expenses. Poor households, in particular, find it challenging to cope with increasing food and transportation costs, inevitably leading to social unrest.

Given that Nigeria does not have a functional refinery, the reliance on petrol importation makes prices rise. Higher petrol prices mean higher import costs, which lead to a higher import bill, putting pressure on Nigeria’s foreign exchange reserves—an explanation for why the foreign reserve keeps shrinking at a worrying rate. The SGF has come out to explain a road map, which sounds like a campaign manifesto. The government must act and let the opposition talk because the campaign is over. Moreover, the action of the government says otherwise.

One of them is the nation’s official source of statistics, the National Bureau for Statistics (NBS). The NBS is responsible for providing accurate and transparent information to the public, especially during market volatility following the fuel subsidy removal announcement. The public relies on this information to understand the true impact of price fluctuations and make informed decisions about their finances and livelihoods.

The recent explanation provided by the NBS on the June 2023 inflation figures has left many questioning the institution’s credibility. The acknowledgement that the data does not fully account for the impact of fuel subsidy removal and exchange rate unification raises concerns about the accuracy and transparency of the reported inflation rate.

Unfortunately, relying on inaccurate economic statistics will not bode well for the government. Governments use similar data to design fiscal policies, including budget priorities and tax rates. Accurate market information helps policymakers determine appropriate revenue streams and allocate resources efficiently. Questioning the credibility of economic data can create uncertainty in financial markets, leading to hesitation from both domestic and foreign investors.

Investors rely on accurate economic data to make informed decisions, including strategic pricing, investment, and expansion plans which directly influence production costs, wages, and profits. The NBS serves as Nigeria’s official source of timely and accurate economic information, and doubts about its credibility can result in a loss of trust in the data and the institution itself.

The other one is the NNPCL. With doubts cast on the credibility of recent inflation figures, the pressure on the NNPCL to communicate effectively with the public has never been more critical. The NNPCL must step up to the challenge, ensuring logical and coherent communications that shed light on how they are tackling the current situation.

Clear and honest explanations are essential to foster trust, maintain public confidence, and enable citizens to navigate these challenging times with a better understanding of the economic landscape. By upholding transparency and accountability, the NNPCL can guide the nation through this period of uncertainty and towards economic stability.

The GMD of the NNPPCL appeared with claims that were inconsistent with the actual situation regarding petrol prices and supply in Nigeria. According to the GMD’s statement, NNPCL claims to have a robust supply of petrol in the country, with over 32 days of supply available—enough petrol in stock to meet the country’s daily consumption needs for more than a month. The GMD also stated that market forces regulate petrol prices and will lead to price stability. However, the reality seems to contradict these claims.

In economic terms, petrol prices will rise when demand exceeds supply, all things being equal, meaning a price rise reflects a shortage of products in the country.

Some may hold candles for the GMD due to the expectations that the unpredictable, trigger-happy, Tinubu may replace him at any time. But the fact remains. His statement misrepresents the market dynamics and the impact of supply and demand, market forces, on pricing. His assertion that the market will self-regulate and stabilise prices cannot be valid in the current context of rising petrol prices and sufficient supply of the product.

Therefore, it is important for policymakers and industry experts to closely monitor the petrol market and address any supply shortages or other underlying factors that could be contributing to the price increase.

In the political context, opinions differ, but the fact remains—that Nigeria’s petrol sector is facing significant challenges with fluctuating prices, impacting the nation’s economy and daily life for its citizens. To address these issues, monitoring the market dynamics and addressing supply shortages—with domestic refineries—are essential steps to tackle the petrol price challenges effectively.

