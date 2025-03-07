Real Sociedad fight back to earn Man United draw

Real Sociedad’s Mikel Oyarzabal coolly netted a penalty to hold Manchester United to a 1-1 draw in a Europa League last 16 first leg clash on Thursday.

The Red Devils are enduring a woeful season and winning the competition offers their only realistic route to Champions League football, but they could not protect their lead in San Sebastian.

Dutch forward Joshua Zirkzee netted his first goal in five games to send Ruben Amorim’s side ahead at the Reale Arena before the hour mark but Bruno Fernandes conceded a penalty for handball, which Oyarzabal dispatched in the 70th minute.

The second leg at Old Trafford comes up next Thursday.