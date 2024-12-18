Real reasons Wike suspended Hadi as FCDA ES

Fresh facts have emerged on why the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, suspended Engr Shehu Ahmad Hadi as the Executive Secretary of the Federal Capital Development Authority (FCDA).

The minister had on November 14, suspended Hadi from office without giving any reasons.

The Senior Special Assistant on Public Publication & New Media to the minister, Lere Olayinka, in a statement, said the suspension was with immediate effect.

He directed Hadi to hand over to the FCDA’s Director of Engineering.

Although the suspended executive secretary had kept mute since then, sources within the FCDA said he was suspended for basically paying too much attention to details.

Hadi, a technocrat, was said to be paying too much attention to how things ought to be done.

A senior official with the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA), who craved anonymity, told Abuja Metro that Hadi’s thoughts on the modalities to be followed regarding project awards and execution did not go well with many of those in charge.

“The man is a technocrat, he will always give his view on issues but that seems not to go down well with the minister and it costs him his job,’’ he claimed.

Another staff of the FCDA said many times the suspended ES usually advised the minister on how some things should be done regarding project award and execution even when they were contrary to those of the minister, adding that actually cost him his job.

Attempts by Abuja Metro to speak with the suspended ES were unsuccessful as he neither respond to calls nor the WhatsApp messages sent to him.

Some known people close to him also declined comment on the issue.

However, the Senior Special Assistant on Public Publication & New Media to the minister, Lere Olayinka, told Abuja Metro via WhatsApp messages on Monday that Hadi remained suspended until further directives from the minister.

On why he was suspended, the minister’s aide simply replied, ‘’Reason can’t be disclosed.’’

Abuja Metro reports that Richard Yunana Dauda, FCDA’s Director of Engineering Services, had since taken over as FCDA’s Ag Executive Secretary.