NIGERIA DAILY: Real Reason Why Naira Is Still Scarce

Download here         The scarcity of the Naira note has become an uncomfortable new norm. NIGERIA DAILY: Will Kwankwaso Allow Abba Yusuf…

Old Naira notes
Download here

 

 

 

 

The scarcity of the Naira note has become an uncomfortable new norm.

Nigerians were hoping that after the elections, there might be flow of cash, since the Naira crunch was targeted at the elections. Well now the elections are over, have you seen the Naira Note like it used to be?

In this episode of our Daily Podcast, we are asking if the Naira scarcity situation has come to stay.

