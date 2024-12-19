Real Madrid outclass Pachuca to win FIFA Intercontinental Cup

Real Madrid eased to victory against Mexican side Pachuca in the Fifa Intercontinental Cup final in Qatar.

Kylian Mbappe’s first-half strike at Lusail Stadium – the venue where he scored a hat-trick in the World Cup final exactly two years ago – set Real Madrid on their way before Rodrygo and Vinicius Jr scored after half-time.

Mbappe gave Madrid the lead late in the first half, tapping home from close range after Vinicius had rounded Carlos Moreno in the Pachuca goal.

SPONSOR AD

Rodrygo doubled Madrid’s lead seven minutes into the second half with a sublime curling striker from the edge of the box.

The goal stood following a pitchside monitor review, with referee Jesus Valenzuela deciding that Jude Bellingham had not interfered with play while standing in an offside position.

Pachuca captain Salomon Rondon had Thibaut Courtois stretching to save a long-range free-kick, before the former West Brom and Everton striker, 35, sent a header narrowly over the crossbar.

A day after being named men’s player of the year at the Fifa Best awards, Vinicius added a third from the penalty spot after Lucas Vazquez was brought down by Oussama Idrissi.

The inaugural edition of the Intercontinental Cup – essentially a replacement for the Fifa Club World Cup, which will instead take place next summer – involved the winners of five continental club competitions taking part in a straight knockout tournament.

Pachuca, winners of the Concacaf Champions Cup, defeated Caf Champions League holders Al-Ahly of Egypt to reach the final. Uefa Champions League winners Madrid did not take part in the previous rounds.