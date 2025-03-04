Real Madrid need flawless game against Atletico – Vinicius

Real Madrid star Vinicius Junior said his team face early elimination from the Champions League if they make any mistakes against Atletico Madrid in their last-16 tie.
Los Blancos host their city rivals on Tuesday in the first leg before visiting Atletico next week at the Metropolitano stadium.
Madrid lost 2-1 against Real Betis on Saturday in LaLiga and Vinicius said their weak performance cannot be repeated in Europe.
“I think in the last game we lacked a bit of everything… we made too many mistakes, we defended badly and did everything badly,” the winger told a news conference on Monday.
