Real Madrid midfielder Camavinga to miss start of season

Real Madrid’s French midfielder Eduardo Camavinga will miss the start of the season after suffering a knee injury during training for the Super Cup, the…

Real Madrid’s French midfielder Eduardo Camavinga will miss the start of the season after suffering a knee injury during training for the Super Cup, the LaLiga club said on Wednesday.

“After the tests carried out today, our player Eduardo Camavinga has been diagnosed with a sprain of the internal collateral ligament in his left knee,” a club statement said.

The 21-year-old’s injury happened during a training session on Tuesday at Warsaw’s National Stadium where the Super Cup game against Italian side Atalanta takes place later on Wednesday.

Camavinga, who featured in four games for France at Euro 2024, is expected to miss up to seven weeks and Real’s LaLiga title defence begins on Sunday at Mallorca. (Reuters/NAN)