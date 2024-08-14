✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
Search
Click Here To Listen To Trust Radio Live
Sports
SPONSOR AD

Real Madrid midfielder Camavinga to miss start of season

Real Madrid’s French midfielder Eduardo Camavinga will miss the start of the season after suffering a knee injury during training for the Super Cup, the…

d6fa6880 5a3b 11ef a88c 9f995a4e445d
Camavinga

Real Madrid’s French midfielder Eduardo Camavinga will miss the start of the season after suffering a knee injury during training for the Super Cup, the LaLiga club said on Wednesday.

“After the tests carried out today, our player Eduardo Camavinga has been diagnosed with a sprain of the internal collateral ligament in his left knee,” a club statement said.

The 21-year-old’s injury happened during a training session on Tuesday at Warsaw’s National Stadium where the Super Cup game against Italian side Atalanta takes place later on Wednesday.

Camavinga, who featured in four games for France at Euro 2024, is expected to miss up to seven weeks and Real’s LaLiga title defence begins on Sunday at Mallorca. (Reuters/NAN)

Join Daily Trust WhatsApp Community For Quick Access To News and Happenings Around You.

Do you need your monthly pay in US Dollars? Acquire premium domains for as low as $1500 and have it resold for as much as $17,000 (₦27 million).


Click here to see how Nigerians are making it.
More Stories